Sumner County 6-year-old competes at US Kids Golf World Championship

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 6-year-old Sumner County golfer traveled to North Carolina to compete in the US Kids Golf World Championship, finishing tied for 48th out of 86 golfers in his age group.

Orrin Moyer, who regularly practices at Dogwood Hills Municipal Golf Course, made the nine-hour drive to take on competitors from every U.S. state and 30 countries at the world's largest junior golf tournament.

Held annually in the Pinehurst Resort area of North Carolina, the US Kids Golf World Championship has more than 2,000 elite young players from dozens of countries competing across multiple age groups.

His dad, Brent, served as his caddie and said the stakes of the tournament were clear from the start.

"Worlds is like the Super Bowl of junior golf, pretty much. A kid from every state, 30 different countries," Brent said.

It was Orrin's first time competing at the event which included five rounds of golf over eight days.

Brent said managing expectations heading into the tournament was one of the biggest challenges.

"One of the hardest things about junior golf is expectations. I tried to have none whatsoever going into it being our first year. I wanted to be not last," Brent said.

After a rough first round, Orrin turned things around. He described one of his best rounds of the tournament.

"The 1st of one shoot 38," Orrin said.

When asked what a 38 means —

"It's really good," Orrin said.

The strong finish has Brent setting a new target for next year.

"We do have a different goal for next year to be top 20," Brent said.

As for Orrin, he is already looking ahead to more competition.

Watch the full story and see Oren's swing for yourself — then tell us: do you have a young athlete in your community with a big story to share? We'd love to hear from you. Reach out to reporter Kim Rafferty at kim.rafferty@NewsChannel5.com and let's talk.

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