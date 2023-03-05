Sumner County high school student critically injured by falling tree to be taken off of life support.

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A high school student from Sumner County will be taken off of life support after being critically injured by a falling tree from the windstorm Friday.

Aleya Brooks' dad, Jason Brooks, sadly announced the news Saturday evening only hours after her school held a prayer vigil. She was a student and varsity cheerleader at Liberty Creek High School.

In a Facebook post, Jason said a tree crashed down on Aleya while they were clearing debris off their driveway. She suffered a traumatic brain injury and was taken to the trauma unit at Skyline Hospital.

He said Aleya would have wanted to make a positive impact on others' lives, so her organs will be donated. Her surgery is scheduled this evening at 7:15 p.m. and an honor march for her sacrifice will be held at Skyline Medical Center. Jason said anyone who wants to honor Aleya's life is welcome to come to the march.

Her classmates and teammates are sharing an outpouring of love for her, saying she was selfless and a light. Liberty Creek High School said it will have counselors available for students at school this week as they grieve this loss.