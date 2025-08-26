Sumner County holding events to connect seniors with property tax relief programs

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rising property values across Middle Tennessee have created a financial burden for many homeowners, particularly seniors on fixed incomes who are struggling to keep up with increasing tax bills.

One way Sumner County is addressing this challenge is through its Tax Freeze Program, designed specifically for residents over 65 who meet certain income requirements.

"All the counties surrounding Nashville are growing like crazy," said Sumner County Trustee Cindy Williams.

The program locks in participants' tax bills at the amount they paid the year they applied, providing long-term financial stability regardless of future property value increases or tax rate changes.

"Even if there's a reappraisal, the values go up or the tax rate goes up, your taxes will not go up," said Williams.

Throughout September, the county trustee's office is conducting special enrollment sessions at city halls across Sumner County to make the application process more accessible for seniors.

To qualify for the Tax Freeze Program, applicants must have an annual income of $47,370 or less. Residents also need to bring identification and financial documents to complete their application.

The county has dedicated staff members who travel to different communities to assist with applications.

"I have a wonderful tax freeze, tax relief staff that go to these cities to help our elderly so they don't have to drive to Gallatin," Williams said.

Jessica Miracle, a member of the tax relief staff, has witnessed firsthand how the program impacts participants' daily lives.

"It essentially does help them with, you know, being able to go and get their medicine, being able to go and get a few extra groceries that they may not have been able to get without this program," said Jessica Miracle, tax relief coordinator for Sumner County.

Upcoming enrollment events are scheduled for Hendersonville, Goodlettsville, White House, and other communities throughout the county.

Folks need to call to make an appointment, though, and those are going fast.

People interested in the program can call (615) 452-1260 to make an appointment.

It is also possible to sign up for the program by visiting the Sumner County Trustee’s Office at 355 Belvedere Dr. N in Gallatin.

Seniors living outside Sumner County may also have access to similar property tax freeze programs.

Cities including Nashville, Murfreesboro, Hendersonville, Clarksville, Mt. Juliet, and Lebanon offer comparable assistance programs for qualifying residents.

Click here for a full list of the cities and counties that offer tax freeze and tax relief programs for seniors.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Robb Coles and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.