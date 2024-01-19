Sumner County Jeep owners brave icy roads, drive first responders home

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With icy roads posing a potential danger Thursday some are worried about the drive home.

That's why a group of Sumner County-based Jeep owners teamed together to get everyone home safe and sound.

Watch Jeep drivers team up in the player above.

A dozen drivers offered up their cars to help first responders and staff at Hendersonville Medical Center get to and from work safely.

"When bad weather shows up, and we happen to be around, we're having fun and helping at the same time," said Asbiel Benitez. "It's out of a good heart that we do this. That's what's rewarding to us."

Benitez said at least a dozen drivers — from retired veterans to Jeep owners with free hours between work — are braving the roads. They have jumped cars and offered rides to anyone who needs it.

"Thank you so much. You are a godsend," Pam Brandon told Benitez Thursday after he drove her home from work. "I just felt so blessed and so safe that I did not have to drive in this."

If you are interested in getting a ride, you can send a request on the SCJC Emergency Transport Facebook Group.