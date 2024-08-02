Sumner County Sheriff has died, according to mayor

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sumner County Sheriff Roy Sonny Weatherford has died this week, according to the county mayor.

His cause of death was not immediately released. Eric Craddock the chief deputy is now in charge.

"Sheriff Weatherford dedicated his life to the service and protection of our community, embodying the very essence of commitment, bravery, and integrity," Mayor John Isbell said. "In every action and decision, he demonstrated an unwavering commitment to justice and the well-being of every citizen. Through the years, he has faced countless challenges with courage and determination, always putting the safety of others above his own. But beyond the badge and the uniform, Sonny was a person of deep compassion and empathy. He understood that the role of a sheriff was not just about enforcing the law, but also about fostering trust and building relationships within the community. He took the time to listen, to understand, and to help those in need, often going above and beyond the call of duty."

Services for Weatherford weren't immediately announced.