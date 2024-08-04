Sumner County Sheriff Weatherford's family announces funeral arrangements, thanks community for support

SUMMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A memorial outside of the Sumner County Sheriff's office honoring Sheriff Sonny Weatherford who passed away on Friday is growing. People have placed flowers on the Sheriff's SUV.

In a statement, the Weatherford family said they are grief-stricken, but they take comfort in knowing the Sheriff left behind a "beautiful legacy."

Sheriff Weatherford was at a conference in Gatlinburg when he fell and hit his head, causing a brain bleed that led to his death.

His service to the community spanned several decades. Chief Eric Craddock is now in charge until a new Sheriff is decided.

The Sheriff's body was escorted back to Sumner County Friday night. The Weatherfords said, "We especially want to thank every agency who assisted us in bringing him home. It was a homecoming we could not have given him alone. Special thanks to our extended family at the Sumner County Sheriff's Office for walking beside us in every way possible."

They also shared the funeral will be Friday, August 9 at the Long Hollow Church in Hendersonville at noon. Following the service, he will be buried at the Crestview Memory Gardens with Sumner County Sheriff's Deputies serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m, and again Friday starting at 11 a.m. until the funeral service starts.

The family asks in lieu of flowers, that donations be made in honor of Sheriff Weatherford to Alzheimer's Tennessee. The Sheriff donated to the organization every year in honor of his mother.

