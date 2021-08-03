Sumner County students return to the classroom

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sumner County students headed back to the classroom Tuesday morning, which is something they are more familiar with compared to other schools as they spent a large amount of time in person.

The district's spokesperson Jeremy Johnson said students probably got more in-person learning in than any other district in the Nashville area. With that time, he thinks it's helped mitigate learning loss a little bit.

This year, parents can also stay on top of what's going on in the classroom. On their website, they have "Sumner Reads," which Johnson says it let's parents see every nine weeks what the readings are and what they are going to use in the curriculum for every grade.

He mentioned learning loss is a big conversation around the office and in all schools. He thinks their learning slide is minimal, mentioning their instruction department, principals and teachers talked about this all summer -- what things they can do to get students the help they need.

For perspective, they announced back in February of this year they would return to in-person learning, and now as they begin this new year, Johnson thinks their students really benefited.

"Our belief and our mission statement is to try to get at, you know, students as much face-to-face instruction as possible. That was our guiding principle last year, their guiding principle this year. And you know, we think our students really benefited from the measures we had in place that managed to keep those students in the classroom. And, you know, that's, that's what we think is the best thing for students is in person, instruction with the teacher in front of them," said Johnson.

Also noteworthy: Parents that have kids in kindergarten through eighth grade don't need to worry about school supplies because the district is providing them, according to Johnson.