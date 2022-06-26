Sunday marks final day of NASCAR Cup Series

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sunday is the final day of NASCAR’s big weekend in middle Tennessee. Thousands of fans have been at the Nashville Superspeedway near Lebanon since Friday.

While the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race doesn’t start until 4 p.m., fans are expected to arrive early. Parking lots open at 8 a.m. At 9 a.m., live music kicks off and will continue throughout the afternoon all leading up to a big concert from Brothers Osbourne.

This is the third and final day of a long weekend celebration at the Superspeedway where fans have been able to watch other races and enjoy activities off the track like bumper cars, axe throwing and mechanical bull rides.

This revitalization has been huge for the area. Last year's event marked the return of NASCAR to Middle Tennessee for the first time in 37 years.

This year you can drive on the track and in your own car. That is happening at 9 a.m. Sunday morning.