Watch Now
News

Actions

Sunday marks final day of NASCAR Cup Series

Sunday marks final day of NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR
Posted at 5:27 AM, Jun 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-26 06:50:52-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF)  — Sunday is the final day of NASCAR’s big weekend in middle Tennessee. Thousands of fans have been at the Nashville Superspeedway near Lebanon since Friday.

While the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race doesn’t start until 4 p.m., fans are expected to arrive early. Parking lots open at 8 a.m. At 9 a.m., live music kicks off and will continue throughout the afternoon all leading up to a big concert from Brothers Osbourne.

This is the third and final day of a long weekend celebration at the Superspeedway where fans have been able to watch other races and enjoy activities off the track like bumper cars, axe throwing and mechanical bull rides.

This revitalization has been huge for the area. Last year's event marked the return of NASCAR to Middle Tennessee for the first time in 37 years.

This year you can drive on the track and in your own car. That is happening at 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap