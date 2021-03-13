Menu

Sunday vigil for David Cheatham

Killed after 13-year-old crashed into parked car
LaDonya Johnson
David Cheatham killed after 13-year-old driver crashes into parked car.
David Cheatham
Posted at 2:34 PM, Mar 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-13 15:35:23-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A vigil will be held Sunday for David Cheatham, the elderly man killed when a 13-year-old crashed into his parked car.

The candlelight vigil will take place at 4 p .m. outside O'Reilly Auto Parts on Nolensville Pike, where the deadly crash happened March 5. Cheatham had just run a quick errand at the store when the teenage driver, fleeing another accident, collided into the 71-year-old man's vehicle.

Everyone is invited to bring candles, flowers or other items to honor Cheatham.

There will be two visitation services next week at Highland Hills Funeral and Crematorium on Brick Church Pike. The first will be Friday, March 19, from 3 to 6 p.m. The second will be Saturday from 11 to noon, followed by the funeral service.

