Sunday will be busy at BNA as people head home at end of Thanksgiving weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sunday is expected to be one of the busiest days of the year for air travel as people head home at the end of Thanksgiving weekend.

This past week, Nashville International Airport expected more than 35,000 passengersto come through.

Throughout the week that crowd showed itself through long lines of traffic on the way to the airport. Once again, traffic was so backed up on I-40 E at exit 216 A that people exited their cars and walked along the interstate to get to their flights on time.

To avoid that happening again, BNA suggests people consider alternate routes to the airport, such as passing 216 A and taking exit 216 B instead, or getting to the airport through Murfreesboro Pike.

Some people were also greeted with long lines at BNA when they got off their plane. One viewer shared how they waited in line for 30-45 minutes in the new satellite terminal waiting for a shuttle back to the main terminal. The satellite terminal opened in October.

On Sunday it is a good idea to come even earlier than usual and prepare for the crowds as everyone heads home safely.

