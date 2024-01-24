Sunset Elementary, Middle returns to classroom after HVAC smoke

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Williamson County Schools told parents Wednesday that students are back in the classroom after smoke from an HVAC unit at the campus.

The Nolensville Fire Department responded to the school and resolved the issue in the fifth grade wing, according to Carol Birdsong, spokesperson for WCS. Both Sunset Elementary and Sunset Middle School share the campus.

"Firefighters will remain on scene to ensure everyone’s safety," fire officials said.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.