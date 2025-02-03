Super Bowling Sunday: Families impacted by Down Syndrome hit the lanes in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Next Sunday millions of Americans will be gathering around their TVs watching the Superbowl.

This Sunday, a special super bowling event brought together some Tennessee families who share a common bond, Down Syndrome.

For 15-year-old Keiston Flood, an afternoon on the lanes includes just as much cheering as actual bowling.

"Come here, come here, come on," cheered Keiston Flood, a 15-year-old with Down Syndrome.

Flood and his folks were one of 10 families taking part in a special event put on by the Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennesseeon Sunday.

"This is our annual Super Bowling Party that we always have on the Sunday before the Super Bowl," said Aimee Olson, a community connector for the Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee.

Olson is also a mother to a child with Down Syndrome.

"We just come here to get together with our families with our kids with Down Syndrome and their siblings and we have a good time," Olson said.

According to Olson, events like these give families who are walking a similar path in life a chance to connect and learn from each other.

“We know what it takes to fight for what our child needs at their school, in their grade, fighting for them to have a different classroom, fighting for them to be more excited, fighting all these things, and being the voice and the advocate for our child,” Olson said.

This marks the 4th year for the Super Bowling outing.

While points are technically being kept, what happens between the bowls may be the real win for the young people with Down Syndrome.

"You'll see that they will have a special connection with each other like somehow they know that they're the same,” Olson said.

Click here for information on future gatherings with the Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.