Supply chain bottleneck impacts local small businesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The supply chain bottleneck is impacting local businesses ahead of holiday shopping.

In 12 South at Emerson Grace, owner Kimberly Lewis knows how to appeal to fashionistas at her boutique. While they have plenty of clothes, some of their merchandise is stuck at the port in California.

"So there’s a lot of late shipments, and I think that’s caused a big frustration for all of us because we’re expecting the goods," Lewis said.

With thousands of Instagram followers, a lot of their business involves shipping too. They've been dealing with it on both ends. “I mean it’s crazy," Lewis said. "We have a great Nashville client base but being on 12 South, we also have a lot of tourists."

In Brentwood at Hot Pink, owner Mary Frank Miller said they're impacted by the supply chain bottleneck too. "Every day there’s, 'are you going to get this? Are you going to get that?' And we say we hope so,” Lewis said.

Miller said they're known for their gift bags. However, she's nervous because her next shipment of bags is delayed. "I hope that the powers greater than me, and the powers that be, and people in more corporate positions, are really looking at ways to solve these issues so we don’t have to deal with this again next year," Miller said.

Due to the issues, if you see something you like, the store owners said you better buy it now. It might help to start your Christmas shopping early. "I would just encourage you, especially if you have children, get it when you can," Miller said.

UPS, FedEx, and the port in Los Angeles have shifted to working 24/7 to help with delays.