Supply chain issues impact Nashville candy business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It may be harder to find some of your favorite Valentine's Day candy.

Supply chain issues and rising prices for some ingredients are impacting the availability of some handmade treats at Colts Chocolate Company.

The East Nashville business has been around since 1984, but employees said the last year and a half has been filled with new challenges.

"It's taking much longer to get the orders out, which is taking much longer for us to get the funds back in to be able to order more things we need," said Mara Hines, Vice President of Operations for Colts Chocolate Co. "It's been a bit chaotic."

Hines said supply chain issues have impacted the company's ability to access everything from wrappers for the chocolate, to the chocolate itself.

"Just a few months ago, one of our owners had to drive to Pennsylvania and get a UHaul and drive the chocolate back himself because we had such a delay in getting it," Hines said.

Hines said they have also struggled to find graham cracker crumbs, which is an essential ingredient for their popular Broadway Grahams.

"If anybody has graham cracker crumbs in this city, I will take them," she said.

Hines said items that typically arrive in weeks, now take months. In addition, the prices of items like sugar and butter have skyrocketed.

While Colt's has not raised prices on their chocolates, Hines said it is something they are considering. She said the company is grateful to loyal customers who have continued to buy their chocolate, brownies and pies.

"We are lucky we have a product that is close to so many people’s hearts."

