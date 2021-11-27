Supply issues impacting small businesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Issues with the supply chain are causing prices to go up at small businesses in Middle Tennessee.

Material price increases have been reported in almost all building materials, but also, plastics shortages are reported across the country. The owners of Nashville Disc Golf Store said they're not sure if that's the reason they've seen issues with the supply chain, or the increases in shipping costs for goods.

"I think the shipping with the containers... is definitely having an impact on the prices," said Shawn Groton. "It has to be because shipping has went way up."

Groton launched his business six years ago this Saturday. He said while his business isn't hurting, he's noticed a different in the number of items he's able to order.

"One of the main manufacturers say they have 100 different molds, or different types of discs, on the order form there might be 25 to 50% of those molds available," he said.

While his costs have increased, there's still a growing demand for disc golf supplies in Tennessee, he said.

Just this week Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order, joining 15 other governors, asking for the requirements on CDL's to be loosened. He's hoping it will allow more commercial drivers to enter the workplace.

