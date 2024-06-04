Support a good cause all while watching your favorite artist take part in a cornhole challenge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's one of the most fun events to kick off CMA Fest week! On Tuesday, fans can see some of their favorite artists play cornhole, for a good cause.
It's the 10th annual Craig Campbell Celebrity Cornhole Challenge.
It's an all-day event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. over at 6th and Peabody in SoBro.
We just looked up how this works, basically, fans can bid to play with celebs!
A free concert starring Craig will immediately follow the trophy presentation and proceeds benefit the Kenny Campbell Foundation which celebrates the life of Craig's father, who lost his battle with Colorectal Cancer.
