Support a good cause and maybe see your favorite celebrity at the Rock n' Jock Celebrity Softball Game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It is your chance to watch some softball, help a good cause and maybe see your favorite celebrity!

The Rock n' Jock Celebrity game is put on by the Folds of Honor Tennessee. You are going to see musicians, athletes, and more all in an effort to raise money for scholarships.

The scholarships are for the family of fallen and disabled service members.

Not only are the players someone you want to keep an eye out for, but there will be a celebrity star-spangled banner performance, commentators plus much more!

The organization says they are now expanding their mission to include first responders' families.

The game is happening at First Horizon Park 6:30 p.m.