Support for firefighters to stiffer penalties for distracted drivers, here are new Tennessee laws in 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When you follow the Tennessee General Assembly, it's easy to focus on what lawmakers fail to do or address, but there are many bills passed with bipartisan and broad support. Now that we've entered 2024, many of them are now law of the land.

The Eddie Conrad Act

Tennessee lawmakers passed the Eddie Conrad Act after his widow Jocelyn Conrad testified in the Senate Transportation and Safety Committee back in February 2023.

"Eddie was not only my high school sweetheart but my best friend," said Jocelyn. "I am asking this committee to stiffen the penalties for distracted driving."

Under the new law, adult drivers can have their license revoked if they're caught driving distracted three or more times in one year. There are also penalties for young drivers.

"If an 18-year-old or under, if they are caught texting and driving two times in a given year, they will have their license suspended for six months," said Sen. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon, during that February 2023 hearing.

Helping Released Prisoners Land Jobs

Another new law is aimed at providing soon-to-be-released prison inmates with documents that can help them land a job.

Under the new law, that includes a photo ID, birth certificate, social security card and other certification documents.

"Employers in Tennessee are struggling to fill jobs and find skilled labor. Many people leaving prison check all the boxes for their employers but if they don’t have an ID or know their social security number, employers cannot process their hiring paperwork," said Sen. Todd Gardenhire, R-Chattanooga, during an April 2023 Senate Judiciary Committee.

James 'Dustin' Samples Act

The James 'Dustin' Samples Act is also now in effect, named in honor of a fallen firefighter from Cleveland, Tennessee. His widow, Jennifer Samples, testified in February 2023 about how PTSD from her husband's job as a firefighter ultimately drove him to take his own life.

"And I sit here today so that no other family has to endure what my family has had to go through," Samples told the House Local Government Committee. "As much as he became a mental health advocate, he struggled to find what he himself needed. And this isn’t just Dustin’s story, there are firefighters across this state — dads, moms, sons and brothers, who are struggling in silence right now too. My hope in sharing my husband’s story is that heroes across this state can find support and know they’re not alone in this."

The new law creates a grant program to cover costs to an employer providing worker's compensation for firefighters to take time off and seek the help they may need.

"This isn’t just a suicide prevention bill. While I know this bill will save lives, it’s also going to save careers, marriages, families and relationships. You see, PTSD doesn’t just affect the first responder. It affects the family, the whole department, and in turn the whole community," said Samples.

Other new laws of note

Tennessee lawmakers also passed a bill where the Department of Safety would create a voucher program to offset the cost of a handgun safety course. Now that Tennessee is a Constitutional carry state, those handgun courses are no longer required to carry a firearm in the state. However, lawmakers saw the benefit of those courses so this is supposed to be an incentive.

Abrial's Law also went into effect. It provides training for Tennessee's court system for detecting child abuse and removing them from domestic violence situations.

Additionally, all breathalyzer interlocks put on the steering wheels of repeat DUI offenders now track GPS movements of the car. Lawmakers did this so if there's suspicion of a lock being tampered with, investigators can find out of the car was driven when it shouldn't have been.

State lawmakers return for more bills and debate on January 9 as the 113th Tennessee General Assembly continues.