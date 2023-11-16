'Surreal': Driver takes off with Tennessee trooper hanging out the window

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A driver took off during a traffic stop with a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper hanging out the window.

Trooper Louis Celaya pulled over a driver who was following too closely Wednesday around 1 p.m.

When he approached, he said he smelled marijuana.

“I asked him how long ago he had smoked, he said 20 minutes prior,” Celaya said.

Celaya told the suspect — now identified as Michael Moore — to get out of the vehicle.

After a struggle, the driver tried to flee according to the police report.

“I was unsuccessful in keeping the vehicle parked, and he started driving eastbound on Interstate 24 with me partially hanging out of the vehicle,” Celaya said.

They struck a guardrail.

"So, I reached for the steering will with my right arm, my right hand grabbing it at about 1'oclock, and turning it hard right, and his vehicle collided with the concrete wall to the right," Celaya said.

Celaya was able to cuff Moore to the steering wheel.

"Going through my head at the time I had to make a split-second decision to make a crash at a slower speed or let them gain speed, and the potential of me getting ejected out of the window was there," Celaya said.

Looking back, Louis is grateful for his de-escalation training as a trooper.

"It just helps you realize and understand the severity of what not only troopers but also officers across the nation have to deal with when people are not compliant," Celaya said.

Moore was taken into custody, and no one was hurt.

"It could have resulted in deadly force, I do believe that based on the scenario it could have definitely went that way," Celaya said.

Another driver called 911 when they saw the altercation.

"Because I wasn’t able to reach for my radio there during the entire struggle, and due to that Good Samaritan, my assistance was en route prior to my request," Celaya said.

According to the report, they did find a weapon in the vehicle too.

Metro Nashville Police Department Michael Moore Jr.

Moore has a criminal record. Now, he's facing a slew of new charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a first responder.

"It seems surreal," Celaya said.

