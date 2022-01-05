Surveillance video released in October homicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville police hope newly released surveillance video will help them catch a killer.

Detectives are still searching for the person or people who murdered Dewayne Leggs in a church parking lot in October 2021.

Investigators also just released new details in the case, saying DeWayne Leggs was shot multiple times in a different location before the Dodge Caravan he was in was driven to a church parking lot on Cunniff Parkway and set on fire.

The new surveillance video shows someone getting into a second car and driving away and moments later, the Dodge Caravan that police say Leggs was in explodes.

Police said there were multiple vehicles in the area an hour before it exploded.

At this point, detectives haven't revealed a motive in Leggs' death.

He was 47 years old when he died on October 12th. Police are looking for anyone with information on what he was doing or who he was with the days before he was killed.

You can call crime stoppers at 615-74-CRIME to leave an anonymous tip. You could be eligible for a reward if your tip leads to an arrest and conviction.

Until this case, there were no homicides reported in that ZIP code in the last three years, according to MNPD data.