Survey: Americans still wary of attending live events as vaccine rollout continues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Most Americans are not ready to return to live events, even with more people getting vaccinated – that's according to a new survey from Bankrate.

Monday night, the Nashville Predators had a game here at Bridgestone Arena with additional capacity and head coach John Hynes said the atmosphere inside was the best of the season. However, this new survey shows only 16% of U.S. adults have bought tickets for an upcoming live event.

Additionally, 8% bought tickets to a concert or music festival, 6% put their money toward a live comedy or theater show, 5% bought tickets to a live sporting event and the other 2% bought tickets for an event requiring advanced tickets.

Bankrate said Millennials and Gen Z are more likely to hold tickets even though most fully vaccinated U.S. adults are age 65 and up. In contrast, far fewer baby boomers and members of the Silent Generation have live event plans on their calendars.

Gen Xers fall in the middle, with 13% planning to attend an upcoming event.

The survey also revealed dining out, retail shopping and even travel seem to be rebounding faster than big live events. Something to note, large venues like Bridgestone Arena do have COVID-19 safety protocols in place to try to make fans feel as comfortable as possible about coming out.