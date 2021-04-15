Survey: More than 50% of Tennesseans willing but hesitant to get vaccine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new survey is giving the Tennessee Department of Health a deeper look at how Tennesseans feel about the COVID-19 vaccine.

More than 50% say they’re willing to receive the vaccine but are still hesitant. According to the results of the survey, the main reason is because of safety and the unknowns of the long-term or short-term effects of the vaccine.

In the third-party survey, all 95 Tennessee counties were represented. Of those, 82% of respondents were white, 15% were Black/African American and 3% were Latino/Hispanic.

When asked their willingness to be vaccinated, the greatest roadblock is with rural, conservative whites, according to the survey.

The Black population is basically willing but not yet ready or need a little more assurance and the Hispanic/Latino population is waiting to get an appointment or needs a little more assurance, the survey showed.

The results also revealed most folks who participated in the survey didn’t really trust any of the vaccines currently available in the United States.

Also, physicians and medical staff were considered the most trusted voice for Tennesseans seeking information for vaccines.

The state health department’s commissioner Lisa Piercey says the results are consistent with national trends. It also shows that Tennesseans want more information from trusted sources when deciding about the vaccine.