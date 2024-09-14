"Survivor" fans pack downtown Nashville to be a part of the popular reality show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Next week, "Survivor" Season 47 premieres. The popular reality television game show has been a staple on the air for decades, attracting a massive following.

On Saturday, fans got a taste of what it might be like to compete on the show during the "Survivor Beach Drop" pop-up event in Nashville. Attendees not only met alumni but also engaged in activities designed to mirror the show’s challenges.

“I remember watching it on TV when I was really little,” said Blakely Jones, a Nashville resident. “I just hope it never stops, and maybe one day I’ll be on it.”

Thousands of fans lined up just off Broadway to get inside the tent.

“There’s nothing I’ve been more obsessed with,” said Indiana resident Kayla Schaeffer. “I’ve put so much of my heart, soul, and mind into Survivor."

Fans eagerly participated in activities like making their own hidden immunity idols, drawing inspiration from the show’s competitive atmosphere.

“There’s something addicting about competition and seeing everyday people put themselves in situations we normally wouldn’t want to be in,” said Marco Smith of Memphis.

John Kirhoffer, co-executive producer and challenge designer for "Survivor" since its first season, teased what’s to come in Season 47. “We have a brand-new challenge that they’re going to see for the first time ever in Season 47, and it’s called Breaking Windows,” Kirhoffer said.

Many fans at the event made special efforts to attend. “I’ve been planning for over a week—changing flights, getting a custom shirt made,” said Schaeffer.

Nashville resident Sam Phalen, a contestant on the upcoming season, shared his excitement. “To be on this side of it now, where I get to interact with the 'Survivor' community, is cool,” Phalen said. “It brings me back to little six-year-old Sam sitting in his living room watching the show, wondering if I could do it someday.”

Alumni of the show were also on hand to offer advice to hopeful future contestants. “I try not to have a game plan,” said Rob Mariano, winner of the "Redemption Island" season. “The biggest skill is the ability to adapt to different situations.”

Schaeffer joked that she was already in full "Survivor" mode. “I’ve been playing 'Survivor' since about 8 p.m. last night on these streets. I have alliances,” she said.

As long as fans have the fire to win, those dreams of becoming a contestant can come true. “It’s the ultimate test of the human spirit,” said Phalen. “It’s social politics, adaptability, and resilience all packaged into one cutthroat, epic game for one million dollars.”

"Survivor" Season 47 kicks off with a two-hour premiere on Wednesday, September 18, on NewsChannel 5.

