Susan G. Komen Greater Nashville 'More Than Pink Walk' happening Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Saturday, the annual Susan G. Komen Greater Nashville "More Than Pink Walk" will make its return. It will bring together hundreds of people from all parts of their journey with the disease.

It's happening at the Cool Springs Galleria in Franklin starting at 7 a.m. The walk begins at 9:30 a.m. Everyone is invited to register head of the walk, from survivors, their families and friends and those going through the journey right now.

Regional Vice President for Southeast Region Ciarra McEachin said this event is an important time for people to come together to offer hope and resources.

“These events provide so much hope, it’s not sad. These are tears of joy and you’re surrounded by other women and men who have fought this battle and won. So we hope you will come out," said McEachin. "If you’re on the fence about it please reconsider, we are there. We promise you will leave filling happy, whole and supported.”

It can be scary to reach out for help, but she said having a loving community surrounding someone going through the battle can make a huge impact. Susan G. Komen’s goal is to make the process easy for women so they don’t feel alone.