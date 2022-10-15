Susan G. Komen Greater Nashville More Than Pink Walk to happen in Franklin Saturday.

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Susan G. Komen Greater Nashville More Than Pink Walk is Saturday. It is part of breast cancer awareness month and honors the women who have battled the disease.

According to the CDC, about 264,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer every year. This walk raises money to help with research to reach the goal of one day ending breast cancer. The Susan G. Komen foundation's goal for this walk is to raise $225,000.

People can register online in advance, or right at CoolSprings Galleria in Franklin starting at 7 a.m.

The opening ceremony starts at 9 a.m. and everyone will start walking at 9:30 a.m.

Tori Dean, marketing director for CoolSprings Galleria, said the mall is excited to host this event, bringing the walk back in-person for the first time in three years.

"There's just something so strong and powerful about these ladies that are going through this disease, and we want to make sure that they know, hey, you have our support, we are all behind you and fighting with you," said Dean.

It is a one mile walk and then the celebration continues until 2 p.m. with a fun party at the mall!

NewsChannel 5's very own Rhori Johnston will be there to emcee the event.