Suspect arrested in deadly robbery at Lewisburg Marathon

PULASKI, TN. (WTVF) — Lewisburg Police have arrested a suspect that was wanted in the deadly robbery that occurred at the Marathon located at 1535 Mooresville Hwy in Lewisburg, TN.
The suspect was taken into custody in Pulaski, TN and has been identified as David Hamilton.
He has been charged with criminal homicide.
