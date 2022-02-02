Suspect arrested in November 2021 robbery on Gallatin Avenue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A suspect who was wanted for a November 9, 2021, robbery has been arrested, according to Metro Nashville police.

The robbery was of Young's Fashion, a store located on Gallatin Avenue. Tyrone Meriweather, 20, was arrested for the robbery.

Metro police say that during the incident, Meriweather shot at two employees, who were not struck by the gunfire.

Tuesday, Metro officers responded to the 900 block of 16th Avenue for a report about a person with a gun. There, they saw Meriweather walk through the back door of a home and then run out of the front door.

They found Meriweather hiding in a bush on Ireland Street. Officers then learned of the outstanding warrants against him.

A gun was found buried in mulch near where he was found.

During an interview, Meriweather told police that he was at Young's Fashion Store the night of the robbery and that he fired shots during the incident.

Meriweather is charged with two counts of attempted homicide, aggravated robbery, unlawful gun possession. Because Meriweather has felony convictions for burglary of motor vehicles, he is also charged with felon in possession of a weapon.

Meriweather is being held in lieu of a $1,111,000 bond.