Suspect charged in deadly shooting at Nashville hookah lounge

MNPD
Cesar Daniel Lara-Munoz<br/>Photo: MNPD
Cesar Daniel Lara-Munoz
Posted at 10:13 PM, Mar 08, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police detectives have charged 23-year-old Cesar Daniel Lara-Munoz with murder in the deadly shooting of 23-year-old Edgardo Cruz-Reyes at the Hookah City Café on Nolensville Pike.

Police say several a fight broke out inside the business Friday, March 5. During the altercation, Lara-Munoz allegedly retrieved a gun and shot Cruz-Reyes and a second man, who was shot in the arm.

Lara-Munoz is believed to have traveled out of state since the murder.

Anyone with information on where Lara-Munoz’ could be was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

