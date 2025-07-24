Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Suspect has been charged in the murder of 34-year-old Samia Magzaou

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A suspect has been charged in the murder of 34-year-old Samia G. Magzaoui. Magzaoui was found on Knight Valley Dr near Harding Place.

She died from sharp force wounds and blunt force trauma.

50-year-old Juan Ramiro Lopez-Navarro was charged with criminal homicide.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

