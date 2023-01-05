Watch Now
Suspect identified in County Hospital Rd. shooting sought by Metro police

Posted at 3:42 PM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 16:42:33-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police are searching for a man suspected of shooting and killing 28-year-old Julius Sanford while he was inside a car on County Hospital Road the day after Christmas.

Gregory Q. Wilson, 31, has been identified as the suspect, and he has an outstanding warrant for criminal homicide, says Metro police.

If anyone has information about Wilson's whereabouts, please contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

For more information about the shooting, read our previous article: Man shot, killed while inside car on County Hospital Road

