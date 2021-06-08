Suspect identified in deadly shooting outside Gulch bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police officials have identified a suspect in the deadly shooting at a bar and restaurant in the Gulch Friday night.

Berwin Freeman Jr. is wanted for the deadly shooting of 30-year-old Timothy Fields outside Bar Louie on 11 Avenue South, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Metro Nashville Police Dept. Berwin Freeman Jr.

Police issued a warrant for Freeman Jr.'s arrest, charging him with criminal homicide.

An early report by MNPD said Just before the shooting, Fields walked outside to smoke a cigarette. After a brief interaction with someone outside of a dark-colored Nissan Altima parked in front of Bar Louie, Fields was shot in the chest.

Fields was rushed by ambulance to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he later died.

Anyone with information on where Freeman Jr. could be was asked to call 615-742-7463.