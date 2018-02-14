Suspect Identified In Shooting Of 17-Year-Old Near Pearl Cohn

9:47 PM, Feb 13, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville Police officer have identified the teen suspect in last week's shooting near Pearl Cohn High School.

Officials said 14-year-old Rico Ransom is an acquaintance of 17-year-old DeMario Crowder who was critically injured Friday after he was shot multiple times.

A Juvenile Court arrest order was issued as officer continue to search for Ransom.

They asked anyone with information on where he could be were asked to call 615-742-7463 or 615-862-8600.

