Suspect identified in weekend Dickerson Pike shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police have identified a man wanted in connection to a shooting on Dickerson Pike that left a woman critically injured.

MNPD issued an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Isaiah Burr. He is believed to have been involved in a shooting Saturday after 20-year-old Chanya Sherill was found shot in the head. Police believe he is a danger to the community.

Metro Nashville Police Department Isaiah Kamaree Burr

Burr is on the run after Sherill was found lying on the ground. Police said her car crashed into the Bank of America on Dickerson Pike. Witnesses reported seeing a man get out of the rear driver’s side of the car after it crashed then pull a woman out. They said the suspect ran away with a backpack.

Sherill was taken to the hospital after being found unresponsive and that's when doctors discovered she had been shot in the head.

Police believe the suspect Burr is utilizing a dating app profile to contact women as a part of a robbery scheme. He now faces an attempted criminal homicide charge in Nashville. He also has active, outstanding warrants in Indiana and Kentucky.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.