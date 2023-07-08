Suspect in 2017 murder at Glastonbury Woods Apartments arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man accused of killing a Joelton teenager in a shooting at the Glastonbury Woods Apartments in 2017 was arrested Thursday.

Dameko Simms, 28, is charged with first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery after a grand jury indictment, according to Metro police.

Simms is accused of killing 18-year-old Ahmad Osborne in a parking lot in the 600 block of Glastonbury Road on June 22, 2017. An investigation by Metro police Detective Mark Miracle determined Osborne drove to the apartment complex in a red Ford Mustang to buy drugs when shots were fired during an attempted robbery.

Simms was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force and Metro police officers as he tried to run from a house on Zermatt Drive in South Nashville.

A second suspect in the case, 26-year-old Christopher Titus Barr, was arrested in December 2018 on charges of first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery. Barr was convicted of second-degree murder in February 2022 and is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence.

