Suspect In AMBER Alert Sought In Wilson County Pursuit

Fair
HI: 52°
LO: 32°
LEBANON, Tenn. - A man suspected in an AMBER Alert from over the weekend has also been accused of leading Wilson County authorities on a high-speed chase overnight.
Keith Tansil was accused of taking three children from their Goodlettsville home early Sunday morning. The statewide AMBER Alert lasted about an hour before the children were found safe.
Read More: Suspect Still At-Large Following AMBER Alert
Early Monday morning, Lebanon Police received a call about a suspicious vehicle being parked in the Peyton Circle area. The vehicle had been running with its lights on for more than 40 minutes.
Wilson County Sheriff’s officials said an officer approached the driver and found him slumped in the driver’s seat with his face covered. He was revving the engine at the time.
When the officer told him to show his hands, Tansil allegedly accelerated and rammed a police cruiser twice before fleeing the scene. Several officers had to scramble to avoid being struck.
Authorities said Tansil reached speeds up to 107 MPH as he fled west on Interstate 40. Officials eventually ended the chase as he left the county.
He’s been added to Wilson County’s Most Wanted list.
According to the AMBER Alert, Tansil was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with dark blue sleeves with white stars, burgundy pants, a red vest, and orange and black shoes.
He was said to be armed with a semi-automatic handgun, and reports indicated he may be suicidal.
Tansil was last known to be driving either a silver Kia Soul with Tennessee registration of Z7863S or a white Chevy Malibu with a temporary tag.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been urged to call the Goodlettsville Police Department at 615-859-3405.