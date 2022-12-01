Suspect in Clarksville road rage shooting arrested

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A young woman accused of shooting and injuring a man in a Clarksville road rage incident Nov. 7 has been identified and arrested.

Alexis Lahne Watkins, 19, has been charged with aggravated assault following her arrest Thursday morning, says the Clarksville Police Department.

Watkins was identified as the suspect after an extensive investigation by Detective Steinlage, with assistance from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

The Nov. 7 shooting was called in around 12:45 p.m. in the area of Wild Fern Lane as the result of a road rage incident that started around 12:30 p.m., Clarksville police previously reported.

The unidentified male victim was shot in the side and taken by a Life Flight helicopter to a Nashville hospital. He was paralyzed from the waist down due to injuries sustained in the shooting.

Watkins is currently being held on $250,000 bond.

Clarksville police say the investigation into this shooting is ongoing and more charges are expected.

Anyone who has additional information or video of the attack is asked to please contact Detective Steinlage at (931) 648-0656 ext. 5472.

To make an anonymous report and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477. You can also submit a tip online at P3tips.com/59.

