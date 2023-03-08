Suspect in deadly May 2022 shooting arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The suspect of a deadly May 2022 shooting at a Nashville apartment complex was arrested by Metro police Monday.

Detectives with Metro police's TITANS unit arrested Trentaree Starling, 26, on a grand jury indictment charging Starling with 2nd degree murder for the death of 29-year-old Preston Jass.

Jass was found dead in the parking lot of 18 Thirty Apartments on Spring Branch Drive in Madison on May 8, 2022, just after 3 a.m.

Documents that included social security cards and car titles were found on the ground next to Jass, says Metro police. At least one vehicle in the parking lot where Jass was found appeared to have been burglarized.

Homicide Unit Detective Tyler Manivong led the investigation into this shooting which resulted in the identification of Starling as the suspect.

Starling is being held on $100,000 bond "pending a hearing before a Criminal Court judge," according to Metro police.

