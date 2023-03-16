Suspect in deadly shooting on Lischey Avenue surrendered himself to police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The suspect of a shooting on Lischey Avenue Monday morning that resulted in the death of a man was arrested Wednesday night after he turned himself in to Metro police.

James Alex Harris, 52, has been charged with criminal homicide for the death of 47-year-old Terrese Patterson, says Metro police.

Metro police investigators say Harris was visiting Patterson at a home in the 1000 block of Lischey Avenue around 3:45 a.m. The shooting took place in a room on the second level of the home, and Harris fled the scene. He was identified by investigators as the suspect of this shooting.

Harris contacted Metro police's TITANS unit to arrange for his surrender Wednesday evening.

