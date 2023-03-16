Watch Now
News

Actions

Suspect in deadly shooting on Lischey Avenue surrendered himself to police

James Harris mug for web.jpeg
Metro police
James A. Harris, 52
James Harris mug for web.jpeg
Posted at 10:32 PM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 23:32:27-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The suspect of a shooting on Lischey Avenue Monday morning that resulted in the death of a man was arrested Wednesday night after he turned himself in to Metro police.

James Alex Harris, 52, has been charged with criminal homicide for the death of 47-year-old Terrese Patterson, says Metro police.

Metro police investigators say Harris was visiting Patterson at a home in the 1000 block of Lischey Avenue around 3:45 a.m. The shooting took place in a room on the second level of the home, and Harris fled the scene. He was identified by investigators as the suspect of this shooting.

Harris contacted Metro police's TITANS unit to arrange for his surrender Wednesday evening.

See previous: One person dead after shooting on Lischey Avenue

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap