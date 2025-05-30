Suspect in deadly stabbing in church parking lot arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The suspect of a deadly stabbing early Monday morning in a church parking lot was arrested Thursday.

Terrance Trice, 36, is charged with criminal homicide after 44-year-old James Cane, Jr. died due to stab wounds sustained in the parking lot of Madison First Baptist Church in the 700 block of Gallatin Pike.

Cane was found just after midnight by a Metro police officer who heard noises coming from two men outside the church. Cane was found "covered in blood" and had visible stab wounds.

The second man, later identified as Trice, was also on the ground. Trice told officers that Cane tried to rob him, according to a report from Metro police.

As officers were rendering first aid to Cane, Trice ran from the scene. Metro police say additional officers who responded to the scene searched the area but were unable to locate Trice.

Cane was transported to Skyline Medical Center for treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Metro police say surveillance video shows Trice following Cane north on Gallatin Pike before the stabbing happened. The motive for the stabbing remains under investigation.

Trice is also charged with a sex offender registry violation, and Metro police say he has prior convictions for assault, domestic assault, and felony drug possession.

Trice is being held at the Davidson County Detention Center on a $160,000 bond.

