Suspect in Kentucky trooper killing was wanted in Tennessee at time of shooting, records show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The man accused of killing Kentucky State Police Trooper Hayden Phillips during a traffic stop on Interstate 65 was already wanted in Tennessee on probation violations at the time of the shooting, according to court records and the Sumner County District Attorney’s Office.

Emonnie Branch, 51, of Portland, Tennessee, is charged in connection with the death of Trooper Phillips, 30, who was shot Monday during a traffic stop in Warren County.

Investigators said Branch fled the scene after the shooting, sparking a statewide manhunt before he was arrested in Louisville several hours later. He was then transported back to Warren County.

Branch appeared in court Tuesday morning, where a judge denied bail.

“He is most definitely a danger to our community and to others. We ask for a substantial cash bond,” a prosecutor told the court.

“The court at this time is going to deny bail,” the judge responded.

Court records show Branch had multiple prior convictions in Sumner County, Tennessee. The Sumner County District Attorney’s Office said Branch pleaded guilty last year to securities fraud, attempted domestic assault, and violating a no-contact order.

The securities fraud conviction resulted in a five-year sentence that was suspended to supervised probation. Branch was also ordered to pay restitution to an out-of-state victim.

According to court documents, Branch was later accused of repeatedly violating the terms of his probation while under Tennessee Department of Corrections supervision.

One probation violation filed in March alleged Branch tested positive for marijuana during a drug screening. Additional court filings accused him of failing to pay restitution. A later drug test allegedly came back positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.

On Aug. 21, a Sumner County judge signed a probation violation warrant ordering Branch held without bond. Prosecutors confirmed he was wanted by Tennessee authorities when Trooper Phillips was killed.

A spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Correction said the agency is reviewing questions surrounding Branch’s probation supervision and will provide additional information when it becomes available.

Branch remains in the Warren County Jail without bond.

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