Suspect in silver truck wanted for flashing gun at man laughing in parking lot

Metro police
Posted at 9:49 PM, May 25, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police detectives are attempting to locate a suspect who reportedly threatened a man at gunpoint for laughing with a friend while sitting in a truck outside a store earlier this month.

The incident happened on May 9 in the parking lot of a Sherwin-Williams store in the 2400 block of 8th Avenue South. The unidentified male victim was sitting in his truck when a man driving a silver or gray newer model Chevrolet Silverado pulled into the lot near him.

The victim says that he was "joking around with a friend" when the man from the Chevrolet confronted them, saying, "You think this is funny? You want to die?" before brandishing a pistol, according to Metro police. The suspect drove off shortly after the altercation.

The man in the truck is believed to be around 30-35 years old, standing roughly 5'8" tall and weighing about 140 lbs. He has black hair with a fade haircut and a goatee, says Metro police.

Anyone with information about the suspect or vehicle involved in this crime should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

