Suspect of March shooting outside the Red Door Saloon sought by police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police detectives are attempting to identify the suspect of a shooting outside a bar on Division Street that left one man injured last month.

The shooting happened just after midnight on March 25 in the 1800 block of Division Street in front of the Red Door Saloon, according to Metro police.

Detectives with Metro police's Specialized Investigations determined that a male believed to be in his mid-20s was "involved in a physical altercation" inside the Red Door Saloon before security guards asked him to leave.

Shortly after he was asked to leave, the unidentified man walked up to the front of the business and began firing shots into the front door. A man sitting inside the bar was shot in the leg. The suspect then walked down Division Street firing the gun into the air before leaving the scene in a silver Infiniti SUV.

The victim who was shot in the leg had non-life-threatening injuries, says Metro police.

Anyone who recognizes the shooting suspect or the vehicle he fled the scene in should call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

See previous: One injured in shooting near Red Door Saloon