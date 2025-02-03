Watch Now
Suspect on the run after deadly shooting outside of East Nashville gas station

Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday night outside the Z-Mart on Dickerson Pike. The suspect is still at large and is considered armed and dangerous.
Metro police were called to the scene around 9:50 p.m. One person was found suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to Skyline Medical where he later died.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

If you know anything that can help in the investigation or track down the shooter, you're asked to call Crimestoppers.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.

