Suspect on the run for unlawful photography in mall bathroom

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The police are currently looking for a man who is being accused of taking photos and/or videos of a minor using the bathroom at Franklin Mall.

The 11-year-old victim told police that when he was using the bathroom somebody put their phone under the stall with the camera aimed at him.

This incident occurred on May 4th in the Cool Springs Galleria in Franklin.

This is an ongoing story. We will update with new information when we receive it.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact the Franklin Police Department at (615) 794-2513. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Williamson County here, or by contacting the organization at (615) 794-4000. If the information leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 in reward money.