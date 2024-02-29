Suspect search turns into a police standoff in Antioch near Rural Hill Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A strong police presence is on Rural Hill Road near Murfreesboro Pike after the pursuit of a wanted person turned into a shooting and a standoff.
Greenbrier Police asked Metro police officers to help find a woman wanted in Robertson County on felony reckless endangerment and felony evading warrants — and they found the car in South Nashville, according to Metro police.
When officers tried to box in the car, the driver hit two police cars and drove away.
Metro police say spike strips were used on the car. While the vehicle continued to flee, a passenger started shooting in the direction of the police cars following behind. The car is disabled on Rural Hill Court in Antioch, and two people are inside the car.
Currently, Metro police say officers are giving commands to get them out of the car.
This is a developing situation. We will update you as soon as we have more information.
