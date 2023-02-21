Suspect sought after fatal shooting on Clarksville Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are continuing to investigate as they search for a suspect in a fatal shooting Monday night.

Officials responded to the scene in the 3000 block of Clarksville Pike near an auto care business.

Police say that Kevianna Perry, 28, and others were involved in a verbal argument when a man got out of a silver sedan and fired shots at Perry and toward a man inside a black SUV.

All the individuals at the scene fled after the gunfire exchange before officers arrived at the scene.

Perry was shot in the chest and died at the scene. It is not clear if Perry was the intended target in this shooting.

No further information is available at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.