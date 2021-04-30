Suspect sought in March 23 shooting on South Sixth Street

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A suspect involved in a shooting on South Sixth Street in Nashville on March 23 is sought by Metro police.

A white Honda Civic hatchback was stolen on March 20. The same hatchback was used in the shooting three days later.

Attached are surveillance photos of a man who drove the Civic in the shooting and then parked it on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard, near Cheatham Place Apartments.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the pictures is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463.

Metro Nashville Police Department Surveillance photo of a suspect wanted in the March 23 shooting on South Sixth Street.