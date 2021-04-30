Watch
News

Actions

Suspect sought in March 23 shooting on South Sixth Street

items.[0].image.alt
Metro Nashville Police Department
Surveillance photo of a suspect wanted in the March 23 shooting on South Sixth Street.
South 6th Street Shooting Suspect 1
Posted at 2:17 PM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 15:17:54-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A suspect involved in a shooting on South Sixth Street in Nashville on March 23 is sought by Metro police.

A white Honda Civic hatchback was stolen on March 20. The same hatchback was used in the shooting three days later.

Attached are surveillance photos of a man who drove the Civic in the shooting and then parked it on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard, near Cheatham Place Apartments.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the pictures is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463.

South 6th Street Shooting Suspect 1
Surveillance photo of a suspect wanted in the March 23 shooting on South Sixth Street.
South 6th Street Shooting Suspect
Surveillance photo of a suspect wanted in the March 23 shooting on South Sixth Street.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast