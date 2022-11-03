Watch Now
Man wanted after allegedly breaking into two schools in Davidson County

Posted at 4:20 AM, Nov 03, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police need help tracking down a man wanted for breaking into two schools, and a law office.

Michael Thornton has racked up six warrants. He is also a suspect in multiple other burglaries over the last few months.

Police said he burglarized a law office on Nashboro Boulevard, taking cash and jewelry. He allegedly came back on July 1 trying to go back in the same way, but was not able to get in.

Police believe he went through offices at Wright Middle School then Glencliff High School back on October 17.

Nothing was reported stolen from the high school, but Wright Middle School said gift cards and a laptop were taken.

If you know anything give Crimestoppers a call at 615-742-7463.

