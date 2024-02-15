Suspect wanted by Metro police barricaded inside home in Wilson County

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — There's a large police response in Wilson County due to a barricade situation in a Lebanon neighborhood.

It appears that Lebanon police have cornered a criminal suspect wanted out of the Nashville area.

There is an active police presence in the West End Station neighborhood on Lebanon Road. At this time, a suspect wanted by Metro police is barricaded inside his home.

Those who live in the area are being asked to stay inside for the moment.

No word on any evacuations at this point as police work to negotiate a surrender.