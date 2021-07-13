Suspect wanted in death of anti-bullying advocate 'Captain Spectrum'

PARIS, Tenn. (WTVF) — Arrest warrants have been issued for a suspect in the death of a well-known anti-bullying and autism awareness advocate.

Chris Miller created the alter ego Captain Spectrum to fight bullying and raise awareness of autism. The 19-year-old died from a severe head injury in February after falling off the back of a pick-up truck at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Paris, Tennessee.

He suffered a fractured skull and died days later.

Henry County police are now looking for the driver of the pick-up truck, Anthony Lee. There are warrants for his arrest on felony charges of vehicular homicide, reckless homicide and criminally negligent homicide.

Lee was questioned as part of the investigation. Now, he cannot be found.

Miller's mother Crystal believes her son died as the result of another act of bullying and that Lee, the driver of the pick-up, gunned the engine throwing Miller from the truck.

Miller was known for his “Captain Spectrum” character. It was his alter ego that he created after attempting suicide at age 12 due to being bullied at school for his autism.

He hoped Captain Spectrum might help others better understand autism. Now, authorities think he may have died as the result of an act of bullying.

Anyone who knows the location of Anthony Lee is asked to contact the Henry County sheriff. A photo of Lee was not immediately available.

